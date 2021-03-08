Piper Sandler Boosts Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $81.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.42% from the company’s previous close.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 107,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

