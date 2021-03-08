PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 135,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,526. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

