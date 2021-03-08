PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

PETQ stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.