PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.