People s United Financial Inc. Invests $207,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

