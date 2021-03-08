People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

