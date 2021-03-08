People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 602 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $334.73 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day moving average is $302.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.