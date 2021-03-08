People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.42 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.