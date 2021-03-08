Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $717.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,945,147 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

