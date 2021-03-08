Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 383,339 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

