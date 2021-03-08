Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $12.80 million and $30,891.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00205983 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,813,866 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.