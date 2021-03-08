PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $740,000.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. 1,045,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,152. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

