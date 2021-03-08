Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.64

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 73235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

