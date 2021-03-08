Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $293,978.97 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK opened at $84.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

