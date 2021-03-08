Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 295,693 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

