Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.82 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.99. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

