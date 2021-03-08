Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.