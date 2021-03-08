Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $126.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

