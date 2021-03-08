Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,188 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $131.23 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

