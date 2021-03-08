Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 339.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYH opened at $8.69 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

