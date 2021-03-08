Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,612 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 486.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

