PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.83

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 1020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

