PAC Global Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $30.86 million and $49,477.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,174,348,099 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.