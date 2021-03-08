Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

