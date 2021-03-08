Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 9th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $16.49 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.