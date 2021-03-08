Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

