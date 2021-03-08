Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,185 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

