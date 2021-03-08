Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 211 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

