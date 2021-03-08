Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 206 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of GL opened at $97.32 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,784 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

