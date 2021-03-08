Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 66.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Viasat stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

