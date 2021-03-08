Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

