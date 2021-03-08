Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $741,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,784. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $97.32 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.