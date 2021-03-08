Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $719,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

