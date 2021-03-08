Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $682,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.00 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

