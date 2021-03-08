Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $634,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 534,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 190,070 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 506,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.23 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

