Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

