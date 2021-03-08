Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,829. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Oracle by 70.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,266,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 936,345 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 24.7% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

