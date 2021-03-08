Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $55.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Open Text by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,621. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

