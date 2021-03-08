Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.14 million and $96,910.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00791999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041312 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

