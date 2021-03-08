Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 28th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.
ONTX stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.
