Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 28th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

