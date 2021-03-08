ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ONTF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

