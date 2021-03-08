OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.