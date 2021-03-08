Omni Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $770,914.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00009891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00363674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,171 coins and its circulating supply is 562,855 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

