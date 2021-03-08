Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.
OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
