Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.