Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

