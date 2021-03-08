Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $215.96 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.