OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Sells $11,416.34 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) COO Joseph Lebel III sold 494 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $11,416.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

