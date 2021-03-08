nYFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,688.57 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $385,688.57 and approximately $60,164.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

