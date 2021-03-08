Nxt (NXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.78 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006376 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars.

