nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

NVT opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

